97-year-old Leona M. Hulsman, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 12:04 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Leona was born in Celestine, Indiana, on May 23, 1924, to Frank H. and Theresia M. (Nordhoff) Knies. She married Rudolph “Rudy” Hulsman on November 9, 1946, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2007.

Leona owned and operated Hulsman Electric alongside her husband for 60 years.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana and their St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed quilting, reading, spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter; Cheryl (Mike) Hoffman, Jasper, IN, three sons; Doug and companion Pat Krouse, Ireland, IN, Ron (Doris) Hulsman, Ireland, IN, and Jeff (Joyce) Hulsman, Celestine, IN, one daughter-in-law, Jo Hulsman, Jasper, IN, 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, one sister; Anna Mae Schlachter and one brother; Art Knies.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, Earl Hulsman, two brothers; Othmar and Robert Knies, three sisters; Rosalia Fuhs, Helen Vollmer and Mary Lee Humbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leona M. Hulsman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.