Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Among Most Visited

While the National Park Service is best known for its expansive scenic parks, like Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks, more than half of the areas it manages were established to commemorate people and events important to the nation’s history. One such location is in Spencer County…Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial. The pandemic brought the national parks system to a virtual halt in 2020 as federal shutdowns closed various sites across the country. However, the parks system came roaring back in 2021 as visitors to the nation’s most majestic locations arrived at record rates.

To find the most popular historical sites in America, researchers at Outdoorsy analyzed the most recent visitation statistics from the U.S. National Park Service, ranking parks by their total number of recreation visits in 2020. Of the more than 150 historical sites included in the analysis, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial was the most-visited in the state of Indiana last year, totaling 110,692 recreation visits. The national memorials that welcomed the most visits in 2020 include, in order of visits, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Rushmore, and a pair of war memorials in Washington D.C.: World War II Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial is a United States presidential memorial and a National Historic Landmark District in Lincoln City. It preserves the farm site where Abraham Lincoln lived with his family from 1816 to 1830.