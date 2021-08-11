Local Volunteers and Blood Donors Needed For Busy Disaster Season

Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Leslie Montgomery, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”

SHELTER VOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and encouraging social distancing.

DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the Indiana Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 2,159 people after 1,419 home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact our area offices at 1-888-684-1441 or redcross.org/Indiana.

BLOOD DONORS NEEDED

Wildfires, record-breaking heat, and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Local upcoming blood drives:

Daviess County:

-The Villages at Oak Ridge in Washington on Wednesday, August 18th from 11 am to 4 pm

-Free Methodist Church in Washington on Thursday, August 19th, from 2 to 7 pm

Dubois County:

-American Legion Hall in Ferdinand on Monday, August 23rd, from 2 to 6 pm

-YMI Club in Huntingburg on Thursday, August 19th, from 2 to 7 pm

-Moose Lodge in Jasper on Monday, August 16th, from 1 to 7 pm

-Jasper Library in Jasper on Wednesday, August 18th, from 1 to 6 pm

-Old National- Jasper 1 on Tuesday, August 24th, from 9 am to 2 pm

Perry County:

-Branchville United Methodist Church in Branchville on Monday, August 23rd from 2 to 7 pm

-Schergens Center in Tell City on Wednesday, August 25th, from 10 am to 3 pm

-Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City on Friday, August 27th, from 9 am to 2 pm

Spencer County:

-Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center on Thursday, August 19th, from 2 to 7 pm

-Gentryville United Methodist Church in Gentryville on Wednesday, August 25th from 2 to 6 pm