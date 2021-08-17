Man reunites with Tell City Police Officer who saved his life

Not everyone whose heart stops lives and gets to thank first responders, but one lucky man had that chance this week.

Brian Gray’s heart stopped while inside the Tell City Walmart on the evening of July 3rd.

Sergeant David Biever was on duty and arrived at the store within three minutes and found Alicia Johns and an unidentified Good Samaritan rendering first aid to Gray.

Biever quickly determined that Gray was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

Sgt. Biever began CPR and used his department-issued AED to shock Gray’s heart.

Sgt. Biever was soon assisted by TCPD Officer Nathan Freeman who also performed effective CPR on Gray moments before Perry County EMS arrived on the scene.

Gray has made a remarkable recovery and attended Monday night’s Board of Public Safety Meeting to assist Chief Lawalin with presenting a Life-Saving Medal to Sgt. Biever.