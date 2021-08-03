Man sentenced in shooting death of Rockport man

An update to a story that we’ve been following since last year.

The man convicted of shooting and killing 18-year-old Zane Lee of Rockport last February has been sentenced.

20-year-old Joseph Petry of Rockport was sentenced to 24 years for voluntary manslaughter and one year for pointing a firearm on Monday.

This comes nearly two months after a plea deal was reached. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2021.

Police say Petry was hitting a woman when Lee stepped in to break it up in February 2020.

That’s when police say Petry pulled a gun and shot Lee while he was trying to run away.