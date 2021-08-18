Martin County Man Arrested for Child Exploitation

Indiana State Police arrested a Martin County man on Tuesday on several child exploitation and child pornography charges.

A cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children initiated an investigation and led to the arrest of 38-year-old Camden S. Cobb of Shoals.

Cobb was transported to the Lawrence County Jail for one count of child exploitation and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.