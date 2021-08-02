86-year-old Max Cambron, of Santa Claus, passed away at his home on Friday, July 23rd.

Max was born March 22, 1935 in Owensboro, KY to Mosely and Emma Lee (Hinton) Cambron. He married Jo Drane in October of 1961. Max was owner of Cambron Chevrolet and Buick in Tell City. He enjoyed reading and flying his personal plane.

Max is survived by his wife Jo Cambron of Santa Claus and a daughter, Karen Burns of Santa Claus; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Max was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Catron and a brother, Gary Cambron.

There will be no funeral services. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.