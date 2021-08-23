David J. Cochran, age 54, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:24 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, in The Timbers of Jasper Nursing Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dave was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on February 13, 1967, to John and Eula (Pelphrey) Cochran.

He was a graduate of Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and then a restaurant manager for several years.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and modeling airplanes and rockets.

Surviving are one son, Jeff Cochran, Madison, Maryland, three siblings, Jack (Ann) Cochran, Lexington, KY, Janis (Kent) Matteola, Lexington, KY, Cathy (Stan) Littral, Lancaster, KY, several nieces and nephews, his special friend, Amber Rickelman, and Liam Rickelman, who is like a son to David.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date in Lexington, KY.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.