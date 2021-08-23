Edgar G. Seitz, age 91 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:50 pm on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh, Indiana.

Edgar was born in Harbison Township, Dubois County Indiana on February 9, 1930 to Roy and Ardus (Fuhrman) Seitz. He married his wife of 66 years, Norma Lee Leistner, on June 8, 1954 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2021.

Edgar was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77, where he served as the Commander for many years. He was also a life member of the VFW Post #673, the American Legion Post #147, and a member of the Dubois County Veterans Council.

He retired from the Indiana State Highway Department after 25 years of service, and was also a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, the Mariah Hill Conservation Club, Quail Unlimited, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, The National Rifle Association, the Jasper Moose Lodge, and he served as a precinct committee member for many years.

He and Norma enjoyed Saturday night dances at the VFW and he was an avid mushroom hunter, enjoyed fishing, deer and coon hunting, cutting firewood, and playing sheephead.

Surviving are one daughter; Debra Fehribach (Bryan), Jasper, two sons; Leroy Seitz (Janice), and Kent Seitz, both of Jasper, six grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and one sister, Gladys Chanley, Jasper, and one sister-in-law, Hilda Mae Angerer, Jasper.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was one sister, Alice Seitz, one brother, Harvey Seitz, and one grandson, Chad Fehribach.

Funeral services for Edgar G. Seitz will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Haysville. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9am until the 11am service time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday. The D.A.V. Chapter #77 will conduct a memorial service at 10am.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the D.A.V. Chapter #77, or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.