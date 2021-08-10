Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Names Marilyn Loechte as Next GARDENER Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Marilyn Loechte, COTA, a certified occupational therapy assistant at Memorial Hospital.

Loechte is described as always putting the patient first, having a positive attitude, and greeting each patient with a smile as she lives Memorial Hospital’s mission to “Be for Others”.

Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Loechte as part of their family. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit mhhcc.org or contact Jessica Werne in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at (812)-996-0514.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital.

This team includes not only the nurses, but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day.

The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff.

The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.