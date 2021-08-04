Memorial Hospital Announces Five New Resident Physicians

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its third class of family medicine resident physicians.

The five new residents are Dr. Funmi Borisade from Ross University School of Medicine, Dr. Zachary Britsone from Tel Aviv University Sackler School of Medicine, Dr. Kajori Chakravorty from Saba University School of Medicine, Dr. Jasmin Khatter from St. George’s University School of Medicine, and Dr. Erin Wofford from American University of Antiqua College of Medicine.

They are all members of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

This gives the hospital a total of 15 physicians in the three-year program.

Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently.

The Family Medicine Residency Program is a collaboration between Indiana University School of Medicine and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The program is also accredited through ACGME and receives support from the Southwestern Indiana Graduate Medical Education Consortium and IU School of medicine.

Physicians who are part of the program are under the guidance of board-certified physicians.

The family resident physicians are available to see patients at Memorial Health Family Medicine at 966 Bartley Street in Jasper.

To schedule an appointment, call (812)-996-7810.