Memorial Hospital Offering Personal Wellness Coaching

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering a program for those who are ready to make a positive change and improve their overall health. “Personal Wellness Coaching” is a series of conversations with a wellness coach to discover why and how to improve health over a twelve-or six-week period by setting realistic wellness goals that focus on nutrition, fitness, stress, and general health concerns.

During coaching sessions, participants review progress toward goals, learn new approaches to achieve those goals, and set new weekly goals. The wellness coach helps the participant to become and stay motivated to achieve wellness goals.

The “Personal Wellness Coaching” program is a 30-minute initial session, followed by 20-minute sessions. Sessions are once a week either by phone, person-to-person, or Skype®!

What is Skype®? Skype® is an Internet service that allows users to communicate by voice via a computer with an Internet connection equipped with a microphone and webcam, or a mobile device. Both the participant and the coach must have a current Skype® account. The coach will contact the participant at an agreed-upon day and time to begin the coaching sessions. Skype® is only available for the twelve-week program.

All sessions are confidential and scheduled at a time convenient to the participant. The cost of “Personal Wellness Coaching” is $18.75 per session for the six-week or twelve-week program.

For more information or to enroll, please call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.