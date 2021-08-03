Memorial Hospital Offers Free Event in Santa Claus: “Importance of Primary Care”

Want to learn how you can possibly stay healthier and lower your health care costs?

Memorial Hospital is hosting a free event to teach residents about that and how seeking primary care can impact their health.

NP-C Deb Schroer, is the keynote speaker and presenting the “Importance of Primary Care.”

Schroer received her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and her master’s degree in nursing from Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis.

Schroer is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and serves as a primary care provider at Santa Claus Family Medicine.

This free presentation will be held at Christmas Lake Golf Club, located at 1182 Club House Road in Santa Claus at 12:30 pm CT on Friday, August 27th.

To pre-register for the “Importance of Primary Care” program, please go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events” or call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352.

The deadline to register is Monday, August 23.