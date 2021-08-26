Memorial Hospital to sponsor Friday Community Health Screening next month

Dubois County residents feeling low can get a quick check-up in a few weeks.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is sponsoring another “Friday Community Health Screening” on Friday, September 17th, from 7 to 9 am in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office on 12 Avenue in Jasper.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have their cholesterol (including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) and blood glucose checked via finger stick.

A 12-hour fast is required; however, you may drink water and take prescribed medications.

The cost is $25 and may be paid at the screening. The screening lasts approximately 15 minutes, and pre-registration is required.

To register for the screening, or for more information, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on Classes and Events.

You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at (812)-996-2399 or toll-free at (800)-852-7279, extension 2399.