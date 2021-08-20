Mark Lee Werne, 64, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born December 12, 1956, in Huntingburg, to Jerome and Lovie (Jones) Werne. Mark was certified electrician and owner/operator of Werne Electric. He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman; and along with his wife and brothers, built his own home in Duff. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends – playing euchre, poker and golf. He loved being outdoors working on projects around his home and property as well as fishing and hunting for deer and morels. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Timothy.

He is survived by his children, Cassie (Zachary Earl) Werne of Bloomington and Jeremiah (Dawn) Werne of Martinsville; five brothers, Jerry Werne of Dale, Terry Werne of Huntingburg, Pat Werne of Okeechobee, FL, Phillip Werne of Velpen and Scott Werne of Jasper; and two grandchildren, Kyah Hartloff-Tucker (T.J.) and Avery Werne.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on August 29, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; with visitation from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Sunday, the day of the service. Condolenes may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com