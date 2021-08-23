Nancy A. Burton, age 81 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:14 pm on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Compassus Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nancy was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 13, 1940 to August and Lorene (Merkley) Buechlein. She married Harold L. Burton on December 27, 1958 in Holy Family Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2007.

Nancy was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1958. She worked as a special needs instructional assistant at Jasper Middle School.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and their CRHP program, and was a member of the Jasper German Club.

She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Jill Cooper (Bart), Algiers, IN, six grandchildren; Brent (Brandy) Burton, Travis Burton, Blake and Brady Cooper, and Brian and Evan Howell, two great-grandchildren; Carter and Waylon Burton, daughter-in-law, Kathy Burton, Jasper, two sisters; Doris Schmitt, Jasper, and Marilyn Buechlein, Indianapolis, and two brothers; Raymond Buechlein, (JoAnn Frick), Ferdinand, and Tom Buechlein (Rudie), Fort Mills, S.C.

Preceding her in death beside her husband Harold was one son, Tony Burton, one sister, Alice Niehaus, and two brothers; Ernest and Richard Buechlein.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy A. Burton will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 10am until the 11am Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday. The Holy Family Catholic Church will pray the rosary at 2:30 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Jasper Public Library or the Dubois County Museum.

