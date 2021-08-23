Rich L. Fromme, 63, of Dale passed away Friday August 20, 2021 at Linda E. White Hospice Center in Evansville. Rich was born August 21, 1957 in Huntingburg to Hugo and Bernadette (Gessner) Fromme. He was united in marriage to Joanne Kippenbrock on October 10, 1976 in Saint Henry Church.

Rich served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. He was a self- employed woodworker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rich was proud to be a grandpa and a Marine.

Surviving are his wife Joanne Fromme, two daughters, Jacqueline (Charles) Quinn, and Theresa (Steven) Smith both of Dale. Two sons, Michael Fromme and David (Jamie) Fromme both of Dale. Fourteen grandchildren, Brianna, Abigail, Jobe, Seeley, and Ainsley Quinn, Madison, MaKenize, Alex, Hayden, Jackson, William, and Isabella Smith, Tyler and Lydia Fromme. Two brothers, Jeff (Judy) Fromme of Ferdinand and Randy (Diane) Fromme of French Lick. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tim Fromme.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 in Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. Burial with military graveside rites provided by Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will be held in Saint Henry Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 9:00 until 10:45 AM Thursday August 26th. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.