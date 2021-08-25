Mitchell Man Arrested for Child Exploitation

Indiana State Police arrested a Mitchell man on Tuesday on child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and drug charges.

Five cyber tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation and arrest of 26-year-old Brennan D. Winkler.

Winkler was lodged into the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges:

One Count of Child Exploitation, Level 4 Felony

Twenty Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

One Count of Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

One County Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.