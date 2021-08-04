Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Jasper Strassenfest

German food and beer aren’t the only things the Jasper Stassenfest has to offer this year. Residents can also get their COVID-19 vaccine!

The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting a mobile vaccine clinic at this year’s event.

It will be set up at 1 Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper and will offer vaccines on Thursday night from 5 to 9 pm, and all day Saturday.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older can receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Be sure to bring your photo ID and insurance card with you to get a vaccine.

Appointments are not required. Anyone eligible for a vaccine can visit anytime during the clinic’s operating hours.