Multiple Pipe Replacements Scheduled for SR 68 Near Selvin

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces complete closures for two separate pipe replacements on State Road 68 near Selvin.

Beginning on or around , Aug. 16, INDOT Maintenance Crews will begin the process to replace two drainage culverts on S.R. 68. Crews will excavate and replace the structures requiring full pavement cuts across all lanes of traffic. Crews will then fill the pavement cuts and allow fill material to compact under normal traffic conditions. Workers will return after the compaction period and replace the driving surface with new asphalt.

The work will take place in two locations from the junction of S.R. 161 to about four miles west at County Road 400 East. Work will take place in only one location at a time with each replacement expected to take about a day depending upon weather conditions. During the project, local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 61, I-64, and S.R. 161.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.