Name of driver killed in crash on State Road 66 in Spencer County released

The name of the driver killed in a crash in Spencer County on Monday has been released.

It happened on State Road 66 just east of County Road 800 East in Grandview just after 6 am Monday.

Police say 21-year-old Jordan Sumner of Utica, Kentucky, was headed eastbound on State Road 66 when he crossed the center line, directly into the path of a semi going westbound.

Neither driver was able to avoid the crash.

Sumner was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed and showed that Sumner died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.