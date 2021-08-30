Nancy L. Olinger, 79, of Ferdinand passed away Friday August 27, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born on July 1, 1942 in Ferdinand to Roman and Florabell (Russ) Gerber. She was united in marriage to Andy Olinger on November 25, 1961 in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Nancy was a lifelong member of Saint Ferdinand Parish, its Saint Ann’s Sodality, and Saint Ann’s Choir. She enjoyed flower gardening, flea markets, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Andy Olinger, one son, Nick (Leah) Olinger of Jasper, three daughters, Kelly (Louie) Hildenbrand and Kristy (Chris) Dilger both of Ferdinand, and Amy (Jason) Stamm of Jasper. Eight grandchildren, Emily (Derek) Freeman, Colin (Leah) Hildenbrand, Elliot (Jenna) Dilger, Adi (Grant) Welp, Chloe (Austin) Blessinger, Maranda and NathanHelsley, and Carter Stamm. Five great-grandchildren, Grace and Hudson Freeman, Theo and Etta Dilger, Brooks Welp, and a great-grandson due in November. One sister, Mary Rousculp of Ferdinand. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Florabell Gerber, and two brothers, Tom and Pete Gerber.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday September 1st at Christ the King Parish, Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday August 31st from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday September 1st from 8:00 until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.