New exhibit recognizing local business leaders unveiled at Dubois County Museum

A new exhibit recognizing community leaders for their business excellence is open at the Dubois County Museum.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana held a dedication ceremony opening the new Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Exhibit on Wednesday afternoon.

Chair of the Junior Achievement Dubois County BHOF Committee, Luke Bawel, explains the reasoning behind the exhibit.

“It is to show off the laureates from our county, the things that they have done, have been involved in, and how they have shaped our county,” he says.

The permanent exhibit highlights the first 10 laureates that have been inducted into the Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame.

Bawel says getting to where they are now with the exhibit was a relatively smooth journey.

“It’s been a fantastic process because we have an awesome community that has rallied around us. All we have to do is ask, and people want to come forward and want to help us out,” he says.

Bawel says two more local leaders in business will be added to the exhibit in October.

“This year’s inductees are Gilbert “Gib” Verkamp and the late Jerry Seger, so we’re excited about that,” he says.

Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame laureates and their families will be honored at the Huntingburg Event Center in Huntingburg on Thursday, October 28th, at 7 am EST.

The Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Committee would like to thank the Business Hall of Fame Title Sponsor, Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, for their generosity in supporting the dedication ceremony.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana would like to thank the following community investors and partners for making the exhibit possible:

