New solar project planned for Pike County

A new solar project is planned for Southern Indiana.

AES Indiana is a subsidiary of the AES Corporation, says they have plans to acquire and construct a 250 MW solar + 180MWh energy storage facility in Pike County.

The project is called “The Petersburg Project,” and will connect to AES Indiana’s existing Petersburg Generating Station.

The project will power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours and is expected to bring job creation as well as provide lasting economic benefits to the community.

AES Indiana will acquire the project from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy Resources will develop and construct the project.