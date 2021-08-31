Northeast Dubois School Corporation goes virtual after flooding

All Northeast Dubois County School Corporation students are learning virtually today due to flooding.

Videos and pictures of flooding at Dubois Middle School circulated on social media on Monday evening following a severe storm that led to flooding and left some in the dark in parts of the county.

Some pictures show a flooded parking lot, water flowing through a hallway, or water standing at the bottom of the staircase.

Pictures from the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department show firemen trying to pump out the water from the school.

Crews from Dubois Water Utilities and Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District also helped the fire department by providing additional pumps and manpower.

Again, due to the flood damage, all students at the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation will have e-learning today, Tuesday, August 31st.

The storms also left some residents in the dark for several hours on Monday evening.

Dubois REC sent crews out to Steinbottom Road and says crews worked on outages throughout the evening. Power has been restored.

Dubois County Central Dispatch says the storm knocked down lines on 325 East in Dubois, blew down trees, and flooded several roads. Dispatch says the lines have been removed.

When looking at our surrounding counties, no major storm damage was reported in Perry County.

Central Dispatch in Spencer and Orange Counties say they had a few reports of trees down.

Dispatch in both Daviess and Martin Counties say they received reports a few trees down and power outages, but power was quickly restored.