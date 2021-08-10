Ohio Valley Gas purchases Grandview natural gas system

A major change is coming to the way customers pay for natural gas in Grandview.

The natural gas system in Grandview was recently purchased by Ohio Valley Gas.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the sale in July. The deal is scheduled to be finalized on August 13th.

All customers must complete an Ohio Valley Gas Customer Application by Friday, August 13th, to resume natural gas service.

Applications will be dropped off at the customers’ home or place of business with a postage-paid envelope included.

They can also submit their applications online at ovgc.com, or bring a photo ID to the Tell City District Office and complete the form in person.

Customers can either pay their bills online or drop off payments at the newly installed drop box outside of Grandview Town Hall.