70-year-old Oletta C. Kellems, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 4:53 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Oletta was born in Jeffersonville, IN on September 27, 1950 to Narvel and Margaret (McGee) Morrison. She married Elmer Gene Kellems. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2007.

She worked as a CNA at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

She enjoyed her work as a CNA and spending time with friends, family and grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Alice (Christopher) McCollom, Jasper, IN, Samantha Kellems, Lawrenceville, Illinois, three sons; Daniel, Elmer and Kenny Kellems, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Annette Nixon and Ernestine Lancaster and one brother; Leonard Morrison.

Preceding her death besides her husband are her parents and one daughter; Patty Kellems, one sister; Alice, and two brothers; James, and Joe.

Private family services for Oletta C. Kellems were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.