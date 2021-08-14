One injured after dump truck overturns on I-64 in Spencer County

One person was injured after a traffic accident on I-64 near the Dale exit in Spencer County on Friday.

Police say a dump truck was hauling gravel and overturned in the median near the 57-mile marker on Friday morning, spilling gravel on the roadway.

The road was down to one lane for a few hours while crews cleaned up the gravel. All lanes have been reopened.

Police say the truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.