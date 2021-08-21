Patoka Lake Clean Up August 28th-Volunteers Needed

How about joining others make a difference? The Patoka Lake Watershed is looking for volunteers to clean up trash and help maintain safe drinking water and a healthy habitat for animals.

Patoka Lake is hosting a clean-up day on Saturday, August 28th, across the property beginning at 8 am.

Registration for the event is from 8 to 9:30 am, and cleanup will run from registration until 11 am.

Volunteers are asked to meet an event coordinator at Painter’s Creek, Osborn, South Lick Fork, Lick Fork, Newton-Stewart, or South ramps to get trash bags and gloves. Signs will be posted to guide volunteers to clean-up locations.

Volunteers also need to plan on wearing close-toed walking shoes, bug-spray, and long pants. Participants will be placed in locations based on family groups.

Those who volunteer will also receive a ticket for free entrance to Patoka, a free lunch, goodie bag, and a chance to win door prizes.

For more information, contact the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.