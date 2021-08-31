Patoka Lake Cleanup Day Results Announced

With 101 volunteers and 26 people helping with the event, 2580 pounds of trash, 8 tires, and over 40 pounds of recyclable metals were removed from around Patoka Lake during the annual Cleanup Day on Volunteers picked up litter to help ensure clean drinking water for more than 100,000 Southern Indiana residents and beautify the shoreline. In this 14th annual event, friends, families and service groups cleaned up together.

Volunteers met a Ramp Coordinator in the morning at their choice of six ramps around the lake and were assigned an area of shoreline and given safety supplies, trash and recycling bags. At 11 am, volunteers were given free entrance into the park, and met at Beach 1 Shelter for a picnic lunch, goody bags and door prizes.

Patoka Lake Cleanup Day is organized by the by Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee with much assistance from Patoka Lake Regional Water & Sewer District, IDNR/Patoka Lake and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The watershed committee depends on the generosity of local and regional financial sponsors to make their projects a success. For more information about the Cleanup Day as well as other events and activities of the Watershed Committee, please see the group’s Facebook page or contact Doug Merkel at 812.678.8300 or doug@plrws.net.