Phyllis Jean Crews, age 62, of Loogootee, passed away on , 2021, at the home of her sister, Mary Catherine Crews in Grandview, Indiana after battling cancer and in the care of Heart to Heart Hospice.

She was born , 1958, in Huntingburg, the daughter of Fred and Patricia (Clark) Crews.

Phyllis graduated from Heritage Hills High School in 1977. She went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree at Indiana State University and then later obtained numerous advanced degrees and certifications from both Indiana University and Oakland City College in Education, with an emphasis in Special Education.

Phyllis taught at Shoals Elementary School and then went on to work for Developmental Services Inc. in partnership with Four Rivers Resource Services providing specialized services for adults and children with mental, physical, and emotional disabilities. She was recognized for her humor, faith, and unique understanding of the client’s needs and challenges, providing them with unconditional love and empathy.

She was an avid and skilled sports enthusiast, musicologist, humorist, and nature lover. She was one of the first three girls to letter in sports at her high school and played in a traveling “League of Their Own” during her undergraduate years and beyond for the Terre Haute Chargers. She loved the natural world and was a strong activist for reducing waste, reusing, and recycling. Her love and knowledge of music both historic and contemporary was boundless. She often incorporated music and humor into lessons and activities for her students and clients.

Phyllis is survived by her mother, Patricia (Clark) Crews; three sisters, Pam (Steve) Sisley of Grandview, Mary Catherine Crews of Grandview and Martha Crews (Wally Sexton) of Santa Claus; as well as three brothers, Patrick (Nikki) Crews of Gentryville, Michael (Kathleen) Crews of Lincoln City and Justin (Heather) Crews of Bradford, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred T. Crews, and brother, Frederick Joseph (Joey) Crews.

A graveside service was held on , 2021, at the Dale Cemetery, beside her godmother and maternal grandmother, Kate Clark. Father Jeremy King officiated.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.