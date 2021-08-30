Pike County School Corporation reinstates mask mandate

An area school is reinstating its mask mandate.

Beginning today, masks will be required at all schools in the Pike County School Corporation for the next two weeks.

This applies to all staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination or immunity status. Face shields, gaiters, or masks are acceptable as they were last year. Masks will not be worn when students are physically active, such as during recess, PE, or athletic practices or events.

School officials say this requirement will allow them to conduct contract tracing at 3 feet during times that masks are worn.

When masks are not worn, contact tracing will remain at a distance of 6 ft. This adjustment should reduce the number of individuals that will be quarantined and increase the number of students able to remain in the classroom.

Pike County High School and Middle School will resume a regular schedule on Monday, August 30th.