Police release new information about fatal crash in Spencer County

Police have released more information about the crash that claimed the life of one person in Spencer County.

According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, a small passenger car was driving on State Road 66, just east of County Road 800 East in Grandview around 6 am Monday. Officers say the car crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and crashed into a semi-trailer head-on.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation and no other information is being released at this time.

The road is back open.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.