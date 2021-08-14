Precious Blood Parish annual summer picnic to take place Sunday, August 15

A picnic full of family fun is taking over the grounds of Precious Blood Parish in Jasper this weekend!

The parish’s annual summer picnic takes place on Sunday. August 15th at Precious Blood Parish on Highway 56 West in Jasper.

The public is invited and all activities begin at 10 am.

Chicken dinners will be served from 10 am 2 pm in the cafeteria.

Each meal includes 2 pieces of fried chicken, dressing, green beans, slaw, drink, and dessert. Adults are $12 and children age 10 and under are $6.

Chicken dinners will also be served outdoors in a shaded area or available in a drive-thru from 10 am to 3 pm and are $12 each.

Famous soup will also be offered again this year and is $20 a gallon. Bring your own container for carry-out or pick up by the gallon in the drive-thru.

Soup and sandwich stands will be set up and offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers, turkey tenders, curly fries, soup by the bowl, ice-cream bars, soft drinks, water bottles, and lemon shakeups.

Those who come will also have a chance to win big in the grand raffle with cash prizes totaling $5,000. The Grand prize is $3,000.

Games will also take place throughout the parish grounds, both outdoors and inside with air conditioning.

For more information, visit preciousbloodjasperin.org.