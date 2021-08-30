Railroad Crossing Repair Work Will Restrict Access on Both Van Buren Street and State Road 64

Traffic alert for those going through Huntingburg.

Due to railroad crossing repair work on both Van Buren Street and SR 64, there will be no vehicular access at those crossings beginning Monday, August 30, 2021.

The work is expected to last all week. Crews will begin after 8:30 a.m. each morning. Please find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.