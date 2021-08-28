Residents asked to complete parks survey

The Dubois County Parks and Recreation Board and municipal park and recreation boards are in the process of updating the 5-Year Master Plan which will span 2022-2026 and would like to know your thoughts about the future park and recreational needs.

An electronic survey is available through , 2021 to the residents of Dubois County and to other users of the park at surveymonkey.com/r/duboiscoparks. Survey results will be included in the plan and provide valuable input that the Parks and Recreation Boards will consider.

The updated plan will be used as a guide for the Town of Birdseye, Town of Ferdinand, Town of Holland, City of Huntingburg, City of Jasper, and Dubois County to improve upon current recreational opportunities and provide new ideas residents bring forth.

If you have any questions about this survey, please contact Lisa Gehlhausen at Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission – 812-367-8455.