Rockport Elementary School returns to in-person learning

Rockport Elementary School is returning to face-to-face instruction.

Officials announced on Friday that students would be heading back to the classroom in person on Monday, August 30th.

They are required to wear face masks, except for when they are seated at their desk, in the lunchroom, or outside.

Students are also required to wear a face-covering when on the bus.

Students who are still in quarantine will receive instructions on how to continue virtual learning.

Parents are also encouraged to send their kids to school with a full water bottle Monday through Wednesday because of Rockport’s city-wide boil advisory.

The decision of resuming in-person instructions comes after two weeks of virtual learning due to the amount of staff out sick or in quarantine.

For the latest information, visit the Rockport Elementary School page on Facebook.