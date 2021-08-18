80-year-old Ruth Ann Brinkman, of Jasper, IN, passed away at 7:07 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, IN.

Ruth was born in Jasper, IN on August 27, 1940, to Robert and Georgina (Steffen) Neuman. She married Richard J. Brinkman on September 7, 1963, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2019.

In Ruth’s younger years, she worked as an LPN for Dr. Salb. She was a homemaker and raised her five children until they were grown. She later worked at the Dairy Queen in Jasper where she made lifelong friends.

Ruth was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

She enjoyed going out to eat, watching Wheel of Fortune, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.

Surviving are three daughters; Christine (Daniel) Dodd, Jasper, IN, Cynthia Denu, Jasper, IN and Catherine (John) Fullington, Velpen, IN, Two Sons; Chad Brinkman, Jasper, IN and Curt Brinkman, Jasper, IN, Fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, one brother; Eugene (Margaret) Neuman.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was one daughter-in-law, Bridget Brinkman, two sisters; Carol Pederson and Donna Neuman.

Funeral services for Ruth Ann Brinkman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Jane Hillman will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, and from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or to a favorite charity.