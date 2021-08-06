Saint Bernard Summer Social to return to Rockport Saturday, August 21st

After taking a year off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Saint Bernard Summer Social returns on on the church grounds at 6th & Pearl St. in Rockport, IN.

This year’s social will feature faux turtle soup sold by the gallon starting at Noon CDT. Soup buyers will need to bring their own containers. Pork chop dinners for dine-in or carryout starts at 4:00 p.m. in the St. Bernard gym. The beer & wine garden will be open from 7:00 until 10:00 with live music featuring local band Southern Rewind.

Raffles include a quilt raffle, the big money raffle with the top prize of $1,000.00, and the annual classic car raffle featuring a red 1967 Corvette convertible. All raffle drawings will be held at 9:00 p.m. Corvette raffle tickets can be purchased prior to the Summer Social by calling 812-649-9113. More information can be found at stbernardcorvette.org.

The Summer Social Classic Car Cruise-in begins at 4:00 p.m. Car owners are encouraged to show off their machines.

Proceeds from the Summer Social and classic car benefit Saint Bernard Parish and Saint Bernard Catholic School. Indiana raffle license #002405.