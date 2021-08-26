Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper to hold final Mass before starting Phase III

Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana will start Phase III, interior work, of their plan to repair, restore, and preserve the historic church. On Monday, August 30, at 8:00 AM EDT, all are invited to participate in the final Mass held in the building prior to the start of Phase III. At the end of that Mass, attendees are invited to join in a procession accompanying the Blessed Sacrament, crossing the plaza to the Parish Center. Adoration will continue till 9:00 AM. The entire community is invited to join.

Starting Saturday, September 4, Mass, Adoration, and other liturgical events will be celebrated in the updated Kundek Hall, inside the Parish Center. Doors will open 30 minutes before Mass times. The worship space will open for prayer at 7:30 AM, Monday – Friday.

The essential work to the exterior of the building is progressing well. The contractors have been working to reverse the effect of more than 130 years of use and weather. Their effort will help assure the future of Saint Joseph Church for generations to come.

To learn more about the plan to repair, restore, and preserve Saint Joseph, or how to participate, please visit www.SaintJosephJasper.org.