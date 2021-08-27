74-year-old Sara Jane Pearson, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana surrounded by family.

Sara was born in Jasper, Indiana on April 9, 1947, to Julius and Thelma (Black) Leinenbach. She married Richard Pearson.

She worked at Memorial Hospital Foundations and helped coordinate their Gala.

She was a member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority.

She enjoyed needlepoint, reading, traveling, going out to eat on Friday nights. She loved preparing the Thanksgiving meal and spending holidays with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 30 years; Richard Pearson, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Kimberly Racey (Rod White), Jasper, IN, two grandchildren; Elizabeth and Robert “Bobby” Racey, two great-grandchildren; Jace Erickson and Turner Huls, two brothers; Ronald and Thomas “Bud” Leinenbach.

Preceding her in death was one son; Jeffrey Huls.

A Celebration of Life Service for Sara Jane Pearson will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.