Schools Challenged By Food Deliveries and Shortages

Add food shortages to the list of troubles plaguing Indiana schools. Jasper Consolidated Schools say they like other schools are having to make do with less food because they cannot get regular, consistent food deliveries. Food Services Director Katie Sherman says producers aren’t making as much food, and there aren’t enough truck drivers to make the deliveries.

No one has missed a meal yet, but Sherman fears that could happen. When food deliveries fall short, the school would not be able to feed the kids because national school nutrition standards regulate the foods that can be served. Schools cannot just run to the grocery store and take food from the shelves. National education rules say schools need to have food for their students anytime there is learning happening in the building.