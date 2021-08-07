Second Annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble to be held in September to Benefit the Lincoln Amphitheatre

The second annual Grandview Open Disc Golf Scramble will take place in a play-at-your-own-pace/schedule format between Thursday through Sunday, September 9-12, 2021, in Grandview, Indiana’s beautiful city park (2nd and Walnut, Grandview, Indiana 47615). Registration is $30 per two-person team for the 18-hole tournament with all proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Amphitheatre. To register, visit dgscene.com/Lincoln2021.

The first place team will receive a $50 cash prize, as well as a prize pack (t-shirt, pizza, and growler fill up) from River City Brew Works in nearby Rockport.

“We had so much fun last year with the Grandview Open that there was no doubt we had to bring it back a second year,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “We are grateful to the Town of Grandview for allowing us to host the tourney on their beautiful course and would encourage all participants to come early or stay after to enjoy the other park amenities with your family and friends, the riverfront, or grab a bite to eat while in town.”

The scramble will be a total of 18 holes/two complete rounds. For the complete tournament rules as well as to register teams, visit dgscene.com/Lincoln2021.