Sign up for additional reserved hunt opportunities

Hunters can apply for additional reserved hunt opportunities at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.

Many of these additional hunting opportunities are available through Fish & Wildlife managed Game Bird Habitat Areas (GBA) and through the Indiana Private Lands Access program (IPLA). Learn more about IPLA at bit.ly/3fTWbu8.

For the below opportunities, hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on the listed closing date.

New this year, GBA pheasant hunts have been broken into two separate online draws. The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife did this to allow people to apply closer to the actual hunt dates. The purpose of the change is to reduce the number of people who apply for a hunt and get drawn but do not show up for their GBA pheasant hunt.

— IPLA Deer Hunts, Scott County, open Aug. 16 – Aug. 30

— November GBA Pheasant, open Aug. 16 – Sept. 30

— IPLA Game Bird, open Aug. 16 – Sept. 30

— December GBA Pheasant, open Sept. 27 – Oct. 31

Put-and-take pheasant hunt spots will be available for purchase starting Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. ET and remain open until filled. Participating Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs) include Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. A per-person fee of $30 for each slot is required.

Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.

The application process is consolidated into the license system website along with CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.

In this system, hunts without a registration fee follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will still be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.

To view draw results, applicants can log into their license system account or click “View Hunt Draw Results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. From there, applicants should select “Click Here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.

For more information on the hunts, including how many partners you can bring per hunt as well as hunt dates, see on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.