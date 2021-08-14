Sister Eileen Reckelhoff of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Sister Eileen was born Eileen Theresa Reckelhoff on February 11, 1945 in St. Anthony, Indiana, the second of six children of William and Stella (Merkley) Reckelhoff. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1963 from St. Anthony Parish and made her monastic vows in 1965.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas Reckelhoff; her sister-in-law Patricia (Kluemper) Reckelhoff; and her sister-in-law, Joan (Auffart) Reckelhoff. She is survived by her brothers William Reckelhoff, Jr. and Daniel Reckelhoff; her brother David and wife Janel (Ruckriegle) Reckelhoff; her sister Patricia (Reckelhoff) and husband Kenneth Weyer; her sister-in-law Rebecca (Holst) Reckelhoff; and her religious family.

Sister Eileen Reckelhoff earned a Bachelor’s degree in French with a minor in U.S. History from Mundelein College in Chicago, and a Master’s degree in French from Indiana State University.

She taught at Resurrection School and Memorial High School in Evansville, and she served in a variety of positions at the Monastery Immaculate Conception including Director of Vocations, Council Member, Sub-Prioress, Monastery Coordinator, and Infirmary Administrator; and as Coordinator of Pastoral Care in Hildegard Health Center.

Visitation will be in the Alumnae Center at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, Monday, August 16from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and in the monastery church on Tuesday, August 17from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. A public vigil service will be held in the monastery church on Monday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m.Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 4:30 p.m. Her body will be cremated, with burial in the monastic cemetery at a later date. Social distancing and masks will be required for all.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.