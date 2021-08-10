69-year-old Steven L. Weyer, of Ferdinand, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Steven was born March 14, 1952 in Huntingburg to Clarence L. and Lucille F. (Meier) Weyer. He was united in marriage to Judy Hedinger on November 2, 1974 in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Steven was retired from OFS in Huntingburg. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Saint Ferdinand Church, and a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Huntingburg. Steven was an avid NASCAR, and Indiana University basketball fan. He loved following his grandchildren’s sporting events. Steven was an organ and tissue donor.

Surviving is his wife, Judy Weyer, two sons, Jason (Tammy) Weyer of Birdseye, and Scott Weyer of Ferdinand. One daughter, Stacy (Luke) Gessner of Ferdinand. Three grandchildren, Calvin Gessner, Nolan, and Nash Weyer. His father, Clarence Weyer, and three brothers, Terry (Sue) Weyer of Troy, John (Jean) Weyer of Loogootee, and Gary (Michele) Weyer of Ferdinand.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 11th in Saint Ferdinand Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 7:00 to 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.