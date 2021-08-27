83-year-old Susan C. Slott, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Susan was born in Jasper Indiana on July 9, 1938 to Odilo and Carolyn (Kunkel) Berger. She married Donald E. Slott on April 23, 1960 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1999.

She worked as a cook in various restaurants in Jasper throughout her life.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, and the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #493 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, Notre Dame Football, and spending time with the grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Marcia Petry (Dan), Jasper, and Lisa Miller (William), Huntingburg, one son; Daniel Slott (Benita), Evansville, six grandchildren; Tonia Schepers, Ted Schepers, Chantal Miller, Calvin Miller, Johnathan Miller, and Amanda Lane, four great grandchildren, nephews.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one brother, Ronald Berger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Susan C. Slott will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9am until the 11am Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.