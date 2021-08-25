Tell City Police looking for missing woman

The Tell City Police Department is asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

Angela G. Fleck is a 50-year-old white female, approximately 5’3”, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the Tell City area on August 22nd and has been entered into National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Fleck could be operating a White 2011 Ford Escape with an Indiana registration of BCK-535.

If anyone has any information on or her whereabouts or sees Fleck, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency or call Tell City Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068.