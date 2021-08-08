Terre Haute Man arrested at Strassenfest facing multiple charges.

Friday night the Jasper Police Department responded to reports of a man passed out at Strassenfest to do a welfare check.

Once officers arrived they determined the suspect, 21-year-old, Jalouis Holland, was intoxicated.

Holland resisted the officers when they took him into custody.

Holland later made intimidating comments towards the officers.

Holland was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Intimidation, Resisting Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication.