70-year-old Terry Burger, of Ferdinand, passed away at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper on Monday, August 30th.

Terry was born July 2, 1951 in Ferdinand to Robert Sr. and Virlee (Schreiner) Burger. Terry married Marla Swain on October 18, 1997 in Petersburg. Terry enjoyed watching Andy Griffith, NASCAR and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Terry is survived by his wife Marla of Ferdinand; one daughter, Heather (Robert) Benedict of Portage, MI; his father, Robert Burger Sr. of Ferdinand; two sisters, Connie (Tom) Lueken and Donna Trafton all of Ferdinand; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Derek) Nestell of Trenton, GA and Taylor Benedict of Portage, MI. Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Virlee Burger; a brother, Robert Burger Jr. and a brother in-law, Gary Trafton.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 3rd at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM and also on Friday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.